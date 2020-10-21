Details Soldier was questioned by Chinese experts before being returned

The soldier was returned to China at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, officials said. He was questioned by Chinese experts before being handed back to the PLA, sources told NDTV. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army had said he would be returned to the PLA "as per established protocol." He was provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food, and warm clothes, the Army had said.

Background Soldier got lost while helping locals retrieve yak: Chinese Army

The PLA had issued a statement Monday night saying a soldier had gotten lost "while helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak." "We hope that the Indian side will live up to its promise to hand over the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible..." Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, the spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the PLA, had earlier said.

Border row India-China ties strained since May