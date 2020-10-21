Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 10:14 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier who had been apprehended by the Indian forces after he strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh was handed over to China on Tuesday night, officials said.
The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, had been apprehended in the Chumar-Demchok area, the Indian Army had said in a statement on Monday.
The soldier was returned to China at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, officials said.
He was questioned by Chinese experts before being handed back to the PLA, sources told NDTV.
Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army had said he would be returned to the PLA "as per established protocol."
He was provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food, and warm clothes, the Army had said.
The PLA had issued a statement Monday night saying a soldier had gotten lost "while helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak."
"We hope that the Indian side will live up to its promise to hand over the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible..." Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, the spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the PLA, had earlier said.
India and China have been engaged in a border row since a standoff near Pangong Tso in early-May.
Ever since, multiple escalations have been reported from different points along the LAC, prompting authorities to attempt resolution through diplomatic and military talks.
Senior Colonel Zhang had also expressed hope that the consensus reached by both sides during the seventh round of talks can be implemented.
