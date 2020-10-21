Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 12:01 pm
Written bySagar Malik
At least five people have died and 34 others were injured in a bus accident in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened after the bus fell into a deep gorge in Khamchoundar village, following a collision with another bus.
Those who suffered injuries have since been taken to a nearby hospital.
Here are more details.
According to reports, the accident took place at Kondaibari Ghat around 3:15 am. The private bus was going from Malkapur to Surat in Gujarat.
The bus driver lost control after the vehicle was hit from behind by another bus, which was traveling from Mehkar to Surat.
Those who died included the bus driver, cleaner, and three of the passengers.
"Five persons dead and around 35 injured after the bus they were traveling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar. The injured have been taken to a hospital," Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police at Nandurbar confirmed to ANI.
Five persons dead and around 35 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Rescue operation underway: Mahendra Pandit, SP Nandurbar. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/I0QYnrMisd— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020
"The driver, cleaner and three of the passengers have died on the spot," the police said.
Those who suffered injuries have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Nandurbar for treatment.
Additional SP, Deputy SP, five officers and 50 rescue personnel reached the accident spot to undertake rescue operations, reports said. Cranes and gas cutters were also arranged to rescue the passengers.
