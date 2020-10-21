The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bonus pertaining to the year 2019-2020 for 30.67 lakh central government employees, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The Cabinet has approved the immediate disbursal of Rs. 3,737 crore of productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus within a week.

The government said that the move will boost demand during the festive season.

Here are more details.