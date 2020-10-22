India on Wednesday reported roughly 55,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past the 77 lakh mark. The death toll also climbed to 1,16,661 as around 700 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Chiefly, Kerala and Delhi reported massive spikes in infections, while West Bengal saw a record single-day rise. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 76,51,107 COVID-19 cases, 1,15,914 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 76,51,107 COVID-19 cases, including 1,15,914 deaths, 7,40,090 active cases, and 67,95,103 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 77,05,267 cases and 1,16,661 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 68.7 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 16,17,658 total cases, 42,633 deaths, 14,15,679 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 7,93,299 total cases, 6,508 deaths, 7,54,415 recoveries. Karnataka: 7,82,773 total cases, 10,696 deaths, 6,71,618 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 6,97,116 total cases, 10,780 deaths, 6,50,856 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,61,475 total cases, 6,755 deaths, 4,25,356 recoveries. Kerala: 3,61,841 total cases, 1,232 deaths, 2,67,082 recoveries. Delhi: 3,40,436 total cases, 6,128 deaths, 3,10,191 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal reports record spike; 8.3k+ new cases in Kerala

West Bengal reported 4,069 fresh infections, marking the eighth consecutive day that the state reported a record rise in infections. The tally has now reached 3,33,126, including 6,244 deaths and 2,91,303 recoveries. While Kerala saw a spike of 8,369 new cases, Delhi's tally rose by 3,686 new cases. With 3,086 new cases, the trend of a steady decline in infections continued in Tamil Nadu.

Key updates Over 8k new cases in Maharashtra; Chhattisgarh's tally reaches 1.67L