A major fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai last night prompting officials to evacuate nearly 3,500 people from the adjacent building, reports said on Friday. The blaze was declared a level-five fire with all fire engines across the Maharashtra capital reaching the site. In the firefighting operations, two firemen were injured. They were given medical assistance. Here are more details.

What happened Fire broke out on second floor, spread quickly

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire started at a shop on the second floor of the City Centre Mall in the Nagpada area. As thick plumes of smoke were emitted, fire officials opened the mall's windows for access to the shop. Quickly, the fire spread to the third floor. 24 fire engines and 16 jumbo water tankers were deployed.

Injuries One fireman complained of suffocation, is stable now

Reports said 250 personnel, including the chief fire officer, are at the site. Among the firemen who were injured is one Shamrao Jalan Banjara. He complained of suffocation but his condition is said to be stable. Another fireman who was rushed to the hospital was Ramesh Prabhakar Chaugule. His right hand suffered injuries. Both of them have been discharged, reports IE.

Statement Fire triggered panic among residents, some left: SP member

As the fire continued to rage, thousands of residents were evacuated from the 55-story Orchid Enclave, which is next to the mall. Rais Shaikh, a Samajwadi Party member, who lives in the high-rise building said the blaze caused panic among residents. Few of them vacated the building after noticing the smoke, he said, also revealing that the building and mall are on the same plot.

Details Politician said safety norms weren't followed despite complaints

Shaikh said the mall has a number of mobile accessories shops which can waylay the firefighting operations. "I even complained about it, but no safety measure was implemented," he told TOI. An eye-witness, Mustafa Kapadia, said they heard noises of batteries exploding. "Since it was closing time, there were fewer people inside the mall. They came out safely," Kapadia added.

Twitter Post Hours later, operation to douse fire still on