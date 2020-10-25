India on Saturday reported over 49,000 fresh coronavirus infections, only the second time in nearly the past three months that daily new cases dropped below 50,000. The nationwide tally has climbed to 78,63,891. Around 600 more fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,18,587. The number of infections continued to spike in the states of Delhi, Kerala, and West Bengal.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 78,14,682 COVID-19 cases, 1,17,956 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 78,14,682 COVID-19 cases, including 1,17,956 deaths, 6,80,680 active cases, and 70,16,046 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 78,63,891 cases and 1,18,587 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 70.75 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 16,38,961 total cases, 43,152 deaths, 14,55,107 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,04,026 total cases, 6,566 deaths, 7,65,991 recoveries. Karnataka: 7,98,378 total cases, 10,873 deaths, 7,00,737 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,06,136 total cases, 10,893 deaths, 6,63,456 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,68,238 total cases, 6,854 deaths, 4,33,703 recoveries. Kerala: 3,86,087 total cases, 1,306 deaths, 2,87,261 recoveries. Delhi: 3,52,520 total cases, 6,225 deaths, 3,19,828 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal and Delhi report over 4,100 new cases

West Bengal reported 4,148 new cases, the fifth consecutive day that the state reported over 4,000 new cases. The state's tally has reached 3,45,574 cases, including 6,427 deaths and 3,02,340 recoveries. 8,253 more infections were registered in Kerala, while Delhi reported 4,116 new cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh reported spikes of 6,417, 4,471, 3,342, and 2,277 new cases.

Key updates Jharkhand's tally nears 1 lakh; Assam reports 258 new cases