Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 01:57 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Saturday reported over 49,000 fresh coronavirus infections, only the second time in nearly the past three months that daily new cases dropped below 50,000.
The nationwide tally has climbed to 78,63,891. Around 600 more fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,18,587.
The number of infections continued to spike in the states of Delhi, Kerala, and West Bengal.
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 78,14,682 COVID-19 cases, including 1,17,956 deaths, 6,80,680 active cases, and 70,16,046 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 78,63,891 cases and 1,18,587 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 70.75 lakh.
Maharashtra: 16,38,961 total cases, 43,152 deaths, 14,55,107 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,04,026 total cases, 6,566 deaths, 7,65,991 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,98,378 total cases, 10,873 deaths, 7,00,737 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,06,136 total cases, 10,893 deaths, 6,63,456 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,68,238 total cases, 6,854 deaths, 4,33,703 recoveries.
Kerala: 3,86,087 total cases, 1,306 deaths, 2,87,261 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,52,520 total cases, 6,225 deaths, 3,19,828 recoveries.
West Bengal reported 4,148 new cases, the fifth consecutive day that the state reported over 4,000 new cases. The state's tally has reached 3,45,574 cases, including 6,427 deaths and 3,02,340 recoveries.
8,253 more infections were registered in Kerala, while Delhi reported 4,116 new cases.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh reported spikes of 6,417, 4,471, 3,342, and 2,277 new cases.
Jharkhand's tally neared one lakh cases with 383 new cases. The state's tally has climbed to 99,428 cases, including 864 deaths and 92,598 recoveries.
Assam reported 258 new cases, the lowest single-day spike since late-June. The total number of cases has reached 2,03,967, including 902 deaths and 1,82,791 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu reported 2,886 new cases, the lowest single-day spike in four months.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.