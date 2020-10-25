Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 11:32 am
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 70th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'.
In his address, the PM spoke about the COVID-19 crisis and the precautions one needs to follow during the ongoing festive season.
He also extended wishes for Dussehra and urged people to be "vocal for local" when purchasing goods during these festivities.
Here are more details.
Modi opened his address by saying, "Today is the festival of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion."
He noted that people are living with "great restraint" and are celebrating festivals modestly.
Since large gatherings are banned, people have avoided fair-like festivities this year at Durga Puja Pandals, Ramleela, Navratri, etc., he said.
"Dussehra is the festival of victory of truth over untruth. It's also a festival of victory of patience over crises," Modi said, "Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the battle we are fighting, victory is certain."
