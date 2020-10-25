IndiGo has barred nine media personnel from flying with the airline for 15 days. The decision was taken in light of their alleged unruly behavior onboard a flight in which actor Kangana Ranaut was traveling from Chandigarh to Mumbai earlier in September. These media persons allegedly flouted various rules on IndiGo flight no. 6E-264 on September 9. Here are more details on this.

Details Journalists barred from traveling between October 15-30

The journalists in question have been barred from traveling with the airline between October 15-30. According to reports, this action was recommended by an internal committee, set up after the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reprimanded the airline for not acting against the said media personnel. The DGCA had last month issued a notice to IndiGo, listing violations and demanding a report.

Violations Safety and social distancing norms were violated: DGCA

The DGCA had said that the media personnel ignored safety and flouted rules regarding taking of photographs on flights. Further, social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic were also violated, the aviation regulator added. It had also issued an order warning all the domestic airlines that it would suspend a flight for two weeks if any such violation was found thereafter.

Information All protocols were followed, IndiGo had said

IndiGo had then submitted a report to the DGCA, saying that its crew members had followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography. The crew members had also adhered to physical distancing and safety norms, the airline added.

Incident Kangana traveled to Mumbai amid row with Maharashtra government