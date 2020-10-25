Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 12:30 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
IndiGo has barred nine media personnel from flying with the airline for 15 days.
The decision was taken in light of their alleged unruly behavior onboard a flight in which actor Kangana Ranaut was traveling from Chandigarh to Mumbai earlier in September.
These media persons allegedly flouted various rules on IndiGo flight no. 6E-264 on September 9.
Here are more details on this.
The journalists in question have been barred from traveling with the airline between October 15-30.
According to reports, this action was recommended by an internal committee, set up after the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reprimanded the airline for not acting against the said media personnel.
The DGCA had last month issued a notice to IndiGo, listing violations and demanding a report.
The DGCA had said that the media personnel ignored safety and flouted rules regarding taking of photographs on flights.
Further, social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic were also violated, the aviation regulator added.
It had also issued an order warning all the domestic airlines that it would suspend a flight for two weeks if any such violation was found thereafter.
IndiGo had then submitted a report to the DGCA, saying that its crew members had followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography. The crew members had also adhered to physical distancing and safety norms, the airline added.
Kangana was traveling on the said flight to Mumbai from Chandigarh amid a heated row with the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police.
Her earlier comment comparing the city with the militancy-infused Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region was also sharply criticized.
Videos from the flight showed a number of reporters hounding the actor, shoving mics, asking questions, and filming.
