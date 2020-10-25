Phase II clinical trials for the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, will have 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Drug Controller General (DCGI) has told Sputnik. Sputnik V is the first vaccine for COVID-19 to have been registered. The pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's has struck a deal to conduct vaccine trials and distribution of Sputnik V in India.

Details 100 subjects for Phase II trial; 1,400 for Phase III

The DCGI granted permission to Dr. Reddy's for the trial, however, the date/time will be determined by the company, Mint reported. The firm may proceed to Phase III trial after submitting the safety and immunogenicity data of Phase II, an official said. Dr. Reddy's has said the Phase II trial "would include 100 subjects and for Phase III, it would take 1,400 subjects."

Approval DCGI's expert committee had initially rejected Dr. Reddy's trial proposal

Earlier on October 5, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had evaluated Dr. Reddy's previous application and directed the company to submit a fresh application with revised protocol and more information. On October 13, the company had submitted the fresh application seeking approval to conduct Phase II and III trials for Sputnik V, a human adenoviral vector vaccine.

Background Vaccine developed by RDIF, Gamaleya institute

Sputnik V has been developed jointly by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was registered by Russia's Health Ministry on August 11. In September, Dr. Reddy's had entered a partnership with RDIF for 100 million doses of the potential vaccine, which has been shown to induce a strong immune response among the participants.

Outbreak Over 78.6 lakh contracted COVID-19 in India