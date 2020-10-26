India on Sunday reported roughly 46,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide total past 79 lakh cases. Nearly 500 deaths in the past 24 hours also brought the death toll to 1,19,074. Notably, over 71 lakh people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, pushing the recovery rate over 90%. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 78,64,811 COVID-19 cases, 1,18,534 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 78,64,811 COVID-19 cases, including 1,18,534 deaths, 6,68,154 active cases, and 70,78,123 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 79,09,959 cases and 1,19,074 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 71.35 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 16,45,020 total cases, 43,264 deaths, 14,60,755 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,07,023 total cases, 6,587 deaths, 7,69,576 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,02,817 total cases, 10,905 deaths, 7,10,843 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,09,005 total cases, 10,924 deaths, 6,67,475 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,70,270 total cases, 6,882 deaths, 4,36,071 recoveries. Kerala: 3,92,930 total cases, 1,332 deaths, 2,94,910 recoveries. Delhi: 3,56,656 total cases, 6,258 deaths, 3,23,654 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal and Delhi report over 4,100 new cases

West Bengal reported 4,127 new cases, the sixth consecutive day that the state reported over 4,000 new cases. The state's tally has reached 3,49,701 cases, including 6,487 deaths and 3,06,197 recoveries. In Delhi, the number of infections continued to rise as 4,136 more people tested positive in the national capital. In contrast, Tamil Nadu reported 2,869 new cases in a steady downward trend.

Key updates 6,800 new cases in Kerala; Assam reports 204 new cases