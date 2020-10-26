Actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai. She joined the party in the presence of its chief Athawale, and has been appointed the vice president of the party's women's wing. Ghosh had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her. Here are more details on this.

According to reports, Ghosh said she joined the political party to do something for the country. She also thanked Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap. While the filmmaker has denied all the allegations leveled against him, Athawale claimed Kashyap would be arrested soon. Ghosh had last month filed a rape case against Kashyap.

"I told her (Ghosh) RPI (A) is Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's party. It helps all sections of society...It will get a good face if you join...After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party (sic)," said Athawale.

Earlier, Ghosh was accompanied by Athawale when she had met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, demanding justice in the said rape case. The two had also gone together to meet the Mumbai Police's Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil, seeking security for the actor. The First Information Report (FIR) against Kashyap was registered at the Versova Police station on September 22.

Ghosh has accused Kashyap of raping her at his Mumbai home earlier in 2013. The FIR was registered under the IPC Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement). Kashyap was earlier this month questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the allegations.

However, the filmmaker has vehemently denied the allegations against him, labeling them as "baseless" and "malicious." He also received support from a few Bollywood actresses and both of his former wives. For the unversed, Kashyap is the director and/or producer of popular and critically-acclaimed movies/shows such as Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Sacred Games, and others.

