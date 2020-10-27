Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 04:13 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Monday reported roughly 36,000 fresh coronavirus infections. This marks the lowest single-day spike in over three months as infections declined across most states.
The total number of infections across India has now climbed to 79.4 lakh cases. Nearly 500 deaths in the past 24 hours also brought the death toll to 1,19,558.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 79,09,959 COVID-19 cases, including 1,19,014 deaths, 6,53,717 active cases, and 71,37,228 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 79,45,989 cases and 1,19,558 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 72 lakh.
Maharashtra: 16,48,665 total cases, 43,348 deaths, 14,70,660 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,08,924 total cases, 6,606 deaths, 7,73,548 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,05,947 total cases, 10,947 deaths, 7,19,558 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,11,713 total cases, 10,956 deaths, 6,71,489 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,72,077 total cases, 6,902 deaths, 4,38,521 recoveries.
Kerala: 3,97,217 total cases, 1,352 deaths, 3,02,017 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,59,488 total cases, 6,312 deaths, 3,27,390 recoveries.
West Bengal reported 4,121 new cases, the seventh consecutive day that the state reported over 4,000 new cases. The state's tally has reached 3,53,822 cases, including 6,546 deaths and 3,10,086 recoveries.
Maharashtra reported 3,645 new cases, the lowest single-day spike in four months.
Karnataka saw a spike of 3,130 new cases, the lowest since mid-July.
Delhi and UP reported 2,832 and 1,814 new cases.
The number of infections dipped further in Kerala as 4,287 more people tested positive.
220 new cases in Jharkhand pushed the state's total near a lakh. The total number of cases has reached 99,906, including 872 deaths and 93,368 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,901 new cases, the lowest spike in over three months.
With 2,708 new cases, Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline.
