A Muslim man named Taufeeq allegedly murdered a woman named Nikita Tomar, 21, in broad daylight on Monday, because she "rejected his advances." The crime, which happened right outside the deceased's college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, was recorded by a CCTV camera. Reportedly, the accused had earlier kidnapped her and a molestation case was also filed against him. The accused, and his accomplice, were arrested.

Footage Deceased was walking with friend when she was attacked

The CCTV footage shows Tomar walking with a woman friend when a car stopped next to her. The accused was seen alighting the vehicle and charging toward her, as she struggled to escape. Her helpless friend couldn't do much. In between the scuffle, Taufeeq purportedly shot her. She immediately fell on the road while his accomplice took him away.

Details Deceased and accused studied together till Class X: Report

Tomar, a resident of SGM Nagar, was rushed to hospital but couldn't survive. She was a final year B.Com student and had just appeared for her examination. As per TOI, Tomar and Taufeeq studied together till Class 10. Years ago, he kidnapped her, and later a police case was filed. However, the family withdrew the case to keep their daughter away from legal procedures.

Molestation A molestation case had also been filed against Taufeeq: Police

ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi said Tomar's kin had filed a molestation case against Taufeeq a few months ago. "One of the accused identified as Taufeeq hailing from Sohna was known to the victim and a complaint against him had been lodged by the victim's kin a few months ago for harassment and molestation but a compromise had been reached," he reportedly said.

Demands He was pressurizing her to convert to Islam: Deceased's kin

A family member told TimesNow that Taufeeq was pressurizing her to convert to Islam and marry him for years now. She spurned his demands, hence, the accused planned to abduct her. "He tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused and then he shot her," her father told the daily. Police said Tomar stopped taking his calls, further "infuriating" Taufeeq.

Twitter trends People fumed on Twitter, Tanishq was also dragged

As soon as details of the crime emerged, trends like #LoveJihad, #JusticeForNikita, and #Ekatvam dominated Twitter.

