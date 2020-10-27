Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 03:01 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday said that the US will stand with India in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and its liberty.
Pompeo made the statement while referring to the mid-June clash between Indian and Chinese forces at Galwan Valley along the Indo-China border, which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.
Pompeo—along with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper—visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi to pay tribute.
Pompeo said, "We visited National War Memorial to honor brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty."
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.