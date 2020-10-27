Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 04:51 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The Allahabad High Court will monitor all aspects of the probe in the Hathras gangrape and murder case, including a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Supreme Court said Tuesday.
The top court, while hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe in the case, said that the plea to transfer the case out of Uttar Pradesh has been "left open."
A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian presided over the matter.
The petitions sought an independent probe and for the case to be transferred out of UP, preferably to Delhi. The petitioners argued a fair trial was not possible in UP.
Another prayer was made to ensure adequate witness protection for the victim's family.
CJI Bobde noted that it's appropriate for the CBI to complete its probe. The investigation may be transferred once CBI's probe is complete.
The SC directed the Allahabad HC to monitor the case and asked the CBI to file a status report before it.
The SC asked the HC to delete the victim's name from one of its orders on a pending plea there.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman was attacked at her village in Hathras while she was cutting grass on September 14.
The four accused—Sandeep (20), his uncle Ravi (35), Ramu (27), and Luv Kush (19)—hail from the Shekhawat Thakur community, considered an upper caste in the social strata.
The victim was gang-raped brutally. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment in Delhi two weeks later.
Reportedly, the family was threatened by the police. The victim's corpse was also hastily cremated against the wishes of the family, whom the police had allegedly locked up in their own home.
Further, the UP Police had denied rape, relying on a report that found no semen on the victim. Experts disputed this claim saying the samples were taken 11 days after the assault.
