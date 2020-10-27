The Allahabad High Court will monitor all aspects of the probe in the Hathras gangrape and murder case, including a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Supreme Court said Tuesday. The top court, while hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe in the case, said that the plea to transfer the case out of Uttar Pradesh has been "left open."

Court CJI-led bench presided over matter

A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian presided over the matter. The petitions sought an independent probe and for the case to be transferred out of UP, preferably to Delhi. The petitioners argued a fair trial was not possible in UP. Another prayer was made to ensure adequate witness protection for the victim's family.

Order Appropriate for CBI to complete probe; no transfer: CJI

CJI Bobde noted that it's appropriate for the CBI to complete its probe. The investigation may be transferred once CBI's probe is complete. The SC directed the Allahabad HC to monitor the case and asked the CBI to file a status report before it. The SC asked the HC to delete the victim's name from one of its orders on a pending plea there.

Incident Victim gang-raped brutally; died during treatment later

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was attacked at her village in Hathras while she was cutting grass on September 14. The four accused—Sandeep (20), his uncle Ravi (35), Ramu (27), and Luv Kush (19)—hail from the Shekhawat Thakur community, considered an upper caste in the social strata. The victim was gang-raped brutally. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment in Delhi two weeks later.

Police probe Police faced criticism after allegedly botching probe