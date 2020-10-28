The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Professor Yogesh Tyagi, has been suspended by President Ram Nath Kovind, officials of the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday. The VC was suspended after recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by him and their compliance with varsity norms. The President had on Tuesday night allowed an inquiry into the VC. Here are more details.

DU VC placed under suspension on President's orders: Education Ministry

The Education Ministry said in a statement, "Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi placed under suspension on President's orders. Orders issued by now-suspended DU VC Yogesh Tyagi during his period of absence on medical ground will be treated as null and void." The President is the Visitor of the University. In Professor Tyagi's absence, Professor PC Joshi will take over as the university's VC.

Tyagi, on leave since July, removed Joshi as pro-VC

Professor Tyagi has been on medical leave since July 2, when he was admitted to AIIMS. On July 17, the government gave Pro-VC Professor PC Joshi charge of VC, until Professor Tyagi resumed office. Last week, Professor Tyagi removed Professor Joshi as Pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt—the Director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB)—in his place, sparking a controversy.

Joshi notified appointment of new Registrar

Meanwhile, Professor Joshi notified the appointment of a new Registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose appointment had been cleared by the executive council on Wednesday. The same day, Professor Tyagi notified the appointment of PC Jha as acting registrar and South Campus Director. The Education Ministry had then intervened saying that the appointments by Professor Tyagi were not valid as he is on leave.

Ministry directed DU to take strict action against Jha

Jha also wrote to the Ministry as the "acting Registrar" claiming all decisions were taken as per university norms. The Ministry objected to the letter and directed the university to take strict action against him. DU has served Jha a show-cause notice, sources told PTI.

President allowed Education Ministry's request for inquiry against VC