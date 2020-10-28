The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the Centre over providing evasive answers to a Right to Information (RTI) query. Notably, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has said that it has no information about who has created the Aarogya Setu app and how it has been created.

Details Commission asked NIC why it had no information on app

The CIC has issued show-cause notices to various Chief Public Information Officers (CPIOs), along with MeitY, NIC, and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) over prima facie obstruction of information pertaining Aarogya Setu. The CIC has asked the NIC why it has no information about the creation of the app, when the app's website states that the platform was designed, developed, and hosted by it.

Quote 'CPIOs unable to explain anything regarding who created app'

Information Commissioner Vanaja N. Sarna ordered, "The Commission directs the CPIO, NIC to explain this matter in writing as to how the website https://aarogyasetu.gov.in/ was created with the domain name gov.in if they don't have any information about it." The CIC stated, "None of the CPIOs were able to explain anything regarding who created the app, where are the files, and it's extremely preposterous."

Notice CPIOs directed to appear before bench on November 24

The CIC issued show-cause notices to SK Tyagi, Deputy Director and CPIO; DK Sagar, Deputy Director Electronics; and RA Dhawan, Senior General Manager (HR & Admn) and CPIO NeGD. The Commission has directed the CPIOs to appear before the bench on November 24 to show cause as to why action should not be initiated against them under Section 20 of the RTI Act.

Information NIC failed to furnish information on app's creation: Complainant

The development comes after one Saurav Das filed a complaint saying that the NIC, NeGD, and MeitY had failed to furnish information about the process of creation of Aarogya Setu and other information relating to its creation.

RTI NIC doesn't hold information on app's creation: RTI response