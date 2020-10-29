Last updated on Oct 29, 2020, 01:31 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported roughly 50,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past the eight million mark. However, the recovery rate continued to rise, nearing 91%.
Meanwhile, over 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,20,582.
For the second consecutive day, Delhi reported a record single-day rise in infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 79,90,322 COVID-19 cases, including 1,20,010 deaths, 6,10,803 active cases, and 72,59,509 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 80,39,219 cases and 1,20,582 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 73.1 lakh.
Maharashtra: 16,60,766 total cases, 43,554 deaths, 14,86,926 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,14,774 total cases, 6,643 deaths, 7,81,509 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,12,784 total cases, 11,046 deaths, 7,33,558 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,16,751 total cases, 11,018 deaths, 6,79,377 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,76,034 total cases, 6,958 deaths, 4,43,589 recoveries.
Kerala: 4,11,464 total cases, 1,403 deaths, 3,16,692 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,70,014 total cases, 6,396 deaths, 3,34,240 recoveries.
Delhi reported a record single-day spike of 5,673 new cases, a day after reporting the previous record high of 4,853 fresh infections. The daily positivity rate also reached an all-time high of 9.36%, with 60,571 tests being performed.
West Bengal saw a massive spike of 3,924 cases. The state's tally has climbed to 3,61,703, which includes 6,664 deaths and 3,17,928 recoveries.
Kerala reported a massive spike of 8,790 fresh infections.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and UP reported 6,738, 3,146, 2,949, and 2,049 new cases.
With 2,516 new cases in Tamil Nadu, the state continued to witness a steady decline in infections.
Tripura reported 160 new cases, the biggest spike in around two weeks. The state's tally has reached 30,453, including 341 deaths and 28,332 recoveries.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.