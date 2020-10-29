The topper of JEE (Mains) from Assam, Neel Nakshatra Das, and his father, Dr. Jyotirmoy Das, have been arrested by the Guwahati Police after the former allegedly used a proxy to write the test, which is meant for admission in prestigious engineering colleges, including IITs. Three other people — Hamendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita, and Hirulal Pathak — have also been arrested.

Details He celebrated after results, FIR led police to crime

When the results were declared, Neel scored 99.8%, making him the state topper. However, an FIR highlighted the forgery. "We investigated the case and have unearthed that a proxy was used by the candidate through the help of another agency that acted as a middleman," Commissioner MP Gupta was quoted by NDTV. The employees of the testing center were also involved.

Police complaint In WhatsApp chats, Neel admitted to committing forgery

The matter came to light after one Mitradev Sharma filed a police complaint, on the basis of a phone call recording and WhatsApp chats, wherein Neel purportedly admitted to using unfair means for clearing the examination. It is alleged that Neel was supposed to sit for the examination at a center in Borjhar, but left the hall after completing the biometric attendance formalities.

Money The father paid over Rs. 15 lakh for the crime

Reportedly, the exam was written by a proxy sitting outside. Neel was able to exit the hall with the help of an invigilator. Das, who is a gynecologist at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati, paid Rs. 15-20 lakh for the forgery, Sharma, a resident of Dispur, said in the complaint. Besides the father-son duo, the three arrested, worked at the testing center.

Statement There could be a larger scam: Commissioner Gupta