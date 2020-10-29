France's President Emmanuel Macron, who is facing the heat from Muslim nations for his views against radical Islam, got support from India on Wednesday, a move that shows the amicable ties between both nations. The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement slamming the personal attacks against Macron, and also condemned the brutal beheading of a teacher in Paris by an Islamist this month.

Context Backstory: Macron's strong condemnation after teacher's beheading irked Muslim leaders

Macron had said the teacher became a victim of Islamist terrorism, adding that France will not bow down to such forces. The teacher was attacked in the capital days after he showed young children caricatures of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo while speaking on freedom of speech. The French President had also said Islam is a religion facing a crisis worldwide, miffing Muslim leaders.

Spat Erdogan charged at Macron, "suggested treatment"

The verbal attack on Macron was led by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who went as far as saying that he needs treatment at a mental level. "What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam?" Erdogan, who wants to position Turkey as the leader of the Muslim world, said. Thereafter, when Charlie Hebdo released Erdogan's raunchy caricature, Turkey naturally fumed.

Statement Deplore the personal attacks on Macron: India

As the controversy captured global headlines, India chose to not remain just a silent ally of France. "We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse," MEA's statement read, clearly targeting Turkey. MEA also offered condolences to the bereaved family of the teacher and French citizens.

Twitter Post Later, France's envoy to India thanked MEA

Thank you @MEAIndia. France and India can always count on each other in the fight against terrorism.https://t.co/oXZ0XpKNSZ pic.twitter.com/iGylUYxUB6 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) October 28, 2020

Pakistan India's support to Macron came after Pakistan slammed him

Besides Turkey, India's statement was also aimed at slamming Pakistan, whose Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Macron to provide a "healing touch" rather than "creating further polarization and marginalization that inevitably leads to radicalization." Interestingly, India's stance is in sharp contrast to its position in 2006, when the publication of satirical cartoons on Prophet Mohammad by a Danish daily sparked outrage.

Looking back Danish PM's visit to India was canceled over cartoon controversy

Years ago, just as the cartoons sparked controversy, the six-day visit of Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen to India was canceled. New Delhi told him it wasn't an optimum time to visit. Notably, Muslims term these caricatures "blasphemous." Tellingly, this time around, India chose to stand by its partner France, while also explaining that it agrees with Macron's views on radical Islam.

Europe Germany and Netherlands have also lent support to Macron

Besides India, other countries that have rallied behind Macron are Germany and the Netherlands. Recently, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson said, "They are defamatory comments that are completely unacceptable, particularly against the backdrop of the horrific murder of the French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamist fanatic." Whereas Dutch PM Mark Rutte tweeted, "President Erdogan's words addressing President Emmanuel Macron are unacceptable."

Visit Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary will start trip to France soon