The air quality in Delhi fell into the 'severe' category on Thursday as residents awoke to a thick smog blanketing the national capital. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an average AQI (Air Quality Index) of 402 Thursday noon. Reportedly, pollution levels have risen primarily due to calm winds and a spike in farm fires.

Details Air quality had improved slightly yesterday

The dip in air quality comes a day after pollution levels had marginally improved on Wednesday when the AQI was in the 'poor' category. An AQI reading of 0-50 is considered 'good', followed by 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500). Thursday marked the first time that Delhi's air quality worsened to 'severe' this season.

Reason Low wind speed led to less dispersion of pollutants

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds had dropped on Wednesday which led to the accumulation of pollutants. Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed the share of stubble-burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was 18% on Wednesday, marginally down from 23% on Tuesday—the maximum this season.

Forecast Air quality set to improve till Sunday

The head of IMD's environment monitoring research center, VK Soni, said the air quality will likely deteriorate further on Thursday. However, the air quality will improve significantly from Friday to Sunday as wind speeds are likely to reach 15kmph on Friday, leading to better dispersion of pollutants, Soni said. "Till Sunday, the forecast is that we will see an improvement in air," he said.

Diwali Delhi government pushes for 'green' firecrackers ahead of Diwali