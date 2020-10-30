India on Thursday reported over 48,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide total to 80.88 lakh cases. The outbreak has slowed down considerably, even as the Union Health Ministry said Thursday that in the past six weeks an average of 11 lakh daily tests were conducted for COVID-19. At least 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,21,145.

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 80,40,203 COVID-19 cases, including 1,20,527 deaths, 6,03,687 active cases, and 73,15,989 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 80,87,973 cases and 1,21,145 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 73.7 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 16,66,668 total cases, 43,710 deaths, 14,94,809 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,17,679 total cases, 6,659 deaths, 7,84,752 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,16,809 total cases, 11,091 deaths, 7,41,219 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,19,403 total cases, 11,053 deaths, 6,83,464 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,77,895 total cases, 6,983 deaths, 4,46,054 recoveries. Kerala: 4,18,484 total cases, 1,429 deaths, 3,25,166 recoveries. Delhi: 3,75,753 total cases, 6,423 deaths, 3,38,378 recoveries.

Biggest spikes Delhi reports biggest spike for third consecutive day

Delhi reported a record single-day spike of 5,739 new cases, a day after reporting the previous record high of 5,673 fresh infections. The daily positivity rate also reached an all-time high of 9.54%, with 60,124 tests being performed. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that it is possible that the national capital is witnessing the "third wave" of COVID-19.

