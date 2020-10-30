The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up to launch 10 satellites using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on November 7. ISRO said that it would launch Earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR2, codenamed EOS-01, and nine international commercial satellites from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Notably, this will be the first launch by ISRO this year since the COVID-19-induced lockdown was enforced in March. Here's more.

In a statement, ISRO said, "India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission, will launch EOS-01 as a primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC)." "The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 hours IST on November 07, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the Indian space agency added.

According to ISRO, the EOS-01 - an Earth observation satellite - is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry, as well as disaster management support. On the other hand, the nine international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) of the Department of Space, ISRO said, without sharing any further details.

ISRO's upcoming launch scheduled for November 7 will be telecast live on the space agency's official website as well as its YouTube Channel, Facebook page, and Twitter handle. Also, due to the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at the rocket launch center in Sriharikota, ISRO said that gathering of media persons wasn't planning, adding that the viewing gallery will be closed, too.

