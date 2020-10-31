By early next week, AIIMS will submit a proposal to start the third phase of clinical trials of COVAXIN, a vaccine against coronavirus being developed by Bharat Biotech. The Drugs Controller General of India has last week given approval to the company to conduct the phase three trials of its potential vaccine. AIIMS is one of the sites selected for the trials. Here's more.

Statement Proposal is being prepared, confirmed AIIMS official

Dr. Sanjay Rai, professor, department of community medicine, AIIMS Delhi, confirmed to HT that the plan related to COVAXIN is in the works. "The proposal is being prepared for the phase three trials, and within a couple of days we will be submitting it to the institute ethics committee for approval," he said. Unless the institute ethics committee gives a clearance, trials can't commence.

Length Proposal will be 200-300 pages long: Dr. Rai

Dr. Rai revealed that the proposal will run into 200-300 pages. "The idea is to review and look for gaps, if any, that would address all concerns. The concerns that are usually raised almost always are valid, which you might miss otherwise. It helps," he added. For the earlier phases, Dr. Rai's team submitted proposals on June 30 and got approvals on July 18.

Series of events No safety concerns raised after phase one of trials

After phase one trials, no safety concerns were raised about COVAXIN. The safety test for phase two has been finished, while the immunogenicity test, to judge the body's response to the vaccine, is underway, said the daily. For phase three, Bharat Biotech hopes to recruit 26,000 participants across 25-30 hospital sites in 13-14 states. AIIMS is planning to test the vaccine on 2,000-5,000 participants.

Details COVAXIN uses an inactivated Sars-Cov-2 virus