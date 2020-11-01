Tamil Nadu's Minister for Agriculture, R Doraikkannu, passed away on Saturday after battling COVID-19. The 72-year-old leader breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai. His mortal remains would reportedly be taken to his native place Rajagiri in Thanjavur district for the funeral. Doraikkannu is survived by his wife Bhanumathi, four daughters, and two sons. Here are more details.

Quote He passed away around 11:15 pm on Saturday

"With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honorable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu on October 31 at 11:15 pm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family (sic)," Dr. Aravdindan Selvaraj, Executive Director at the Kauvery Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

Details Doraikkannu was hospitalized on October 13

On October 13, Doraikkannu experienced unease when he was on his way to attend the funeral of Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother. The minister was then rushed to the government medical college hospital in Villupuram, later, he was shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He suffered severe breathlessness and tested positive for COVID-19. He had been kept on maximum life support because of comorbidities.

Work He served as an MLA thrice

Doraikkannu was born on March 28, 1948, at Rajagiri in Thanjavur district. He received a BA degree from Raja Serfoji Government College and later went on to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He was first elected as an MLA from the Papanasam constituency in 2006. He retained that seat in 2011 and then again in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Condolences Tamil Nadu Governor, CM condoled his death

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit as well as Chief Minister Palaniswami condoled the minister's demise. The Governor said that Doraikannu "handled the Ministry of Agriculture with full dedication and engraved his strong mark." "He was part of my Cabinet and earned respect from the people for his service (sic)," the CM said in his message.

