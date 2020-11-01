After a gap of over seven months, schools are set to reopen in Assam from Monday (November 2). The state government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the reopening of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Earlier, the Centre had allowed states and union territories to reopen schools from October 15. Here are the guidelines for the reopening of schools in Assam.

Reopening Schools reopening for Classes VI-XII; classes to be staggered

Schools in Assam are reopening for Classes VI-XII. For classes I-V, the school will remain suspended until further orders. Classes VII, IX, and XI will attend school on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Classes VI, VIII, X, and XII will attend school on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A staggered timetable will be followed for Classes VI-XII, barring classes with under 20 students.

Timing Classes to be split in morning and afternoon batches

The first batch of students shall attend school from 8 am to 12 pm. They will have their mid-day meal from 11:30 am to 12 pm. The second batch will attend school from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. They will have their mid-day meal from 12:30 pm to 1 pm. The head of the institution will assign classes to each of the batches.

Sanitization Regular cleaning, sanitization to be ensured

Schools/educational institutions will have to be sanitized every weekend (preferably every Sunday). Regular cleaning and disinfection of the classrooms toilets corridor etc., shall have to be done. Sanitization will be the joint responsibility of the SMDC/SMC of schools, district Deputy Commissioner, Joint Director of Health Services, Inspector of Schools, DEEO (District Elementary Education Officer), and BEEO (Block Elementary Education Officer).

Testing Teaching/non-teaching staff to be tested every 30 days

The teaching/non-teaching staff of all educational institutions and cooks/helpers engaged in preparation and serving of mid-day meal among the students should be medically tested for COVID-19 every 30 days. Temperature checks of all students, teachers, etc., shall be done every day through a thermal scanner. The nearest COVID Care Center should be contacted in case of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, or medical emergency.

Other details Face masks compulsory; social distancing should be followed