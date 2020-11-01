A 17-year-old girl was killed on Saturday night after a man slit her throat following a heated argument in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The victim, who was shifted to the King George Hospital, died due to heavy bleeding and injuries. Police suspect that the man, named Akhil Sai Venkat (21), was angered apparently because the girl had "rejected him." Here are more details on this.

Details The crime took place on Saturday night in Gajuwaka

According to reports, the gruesome crime took place yesterday around 9:30 pm near Saibaba temple in the Sundarayya Colony of the city's Gajuwaka area. Akhil reportedly used a sharp-edged weapon to attack the victim on the neck. He was accompanied by a friend named Ramu. Both Akhil and Ramu have since been taken into custody by the police, and an investigation is currently underway.

Action CM promises action, announces aid for victim's family

It has been reported that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has reacted strongly to the matter. He directed the state police chief to take strict action against the accused and urged officials to ensure that such incidents of crimes against women are not repeated. He has also announced financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh for the victim's family.

Similar incidents A number of crimes against women reported recently