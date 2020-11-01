The chief commander of the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, Saifullah, was killed in an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Reportedly, the police is waiting on Saifullah's family to identify the body. The police has termed Saifullah's encounter a "big success," considering he is the second HM chief to be killed this year. Here are more details.

Operation Police launched joint operation with CRPF, Army

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar, told reporters that they received information that some terrorists from South Kashmir were hiding in Rangreth. The police launched a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army, Kumar said. As the team approached the hiding spot, the terrorists fired on them which led to a gunfight, officials said.

Quote 'One terrorist killed; 95% sure it's Saifullah'

Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV, "The security forces cordoned off the area and an operation was launched. In the exchange of firing, one terrorist was killed. According to our source, we are 95% sure he is Dr. Saifullah. We are retrieving the body and it will be identified." He added, "This is a huge success for the police and security forces."

Information Another terrorist captured alive, says Kumar

According to ANI, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh also said, "Dr. Saifullah who was the number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed in the encounter. It was a very successful operation." While one terrorist was killed, another was captured alive, Kumar added.

Background Saifullah took command after Riyaz Naikoo's killing