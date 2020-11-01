Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 07:11 pm
Hi,
Siddhant Pandey
The chief commander of the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, Saifullah, was killed in an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.
Reportedly, the police is waiting on Saifullah's family to identify the body.
The police has termed Saifullah's encounter a "big success," considering he is the second HM chief to be killed this year.
Here are more details.
Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar, told reporters that they received information that some terrorists from South Kashmir were hiding in Rangreth.
The police launched a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army, Kumar said.
As the team approached the hiding spot, the terrorists fired on them which led to a gunfight, officials said.
Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV, "The security forces cordoned off the area and an operation was launched. In the exchange of firing, one terrorist was killed. According to our source, we are 95% sure he is Dr. Saifullah. We are retrieving the body and it will be identified."
He added, "This is a huge success for the police and security forces."
According to ANI, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh also said, "Dr. Saifullah who was the number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed in the encounter. It was a very successful operation." While one terrorist was killed, another was captured alive, Kumar added.
Saifullah had taken command of the terror outfit after the former chief, Riyaz Naikoo, was killed in May earlier this year.
Naikoo was killed in an encounter in J&K's Pulwama. He was one of the most wanted terrorists in J&K.
Reportedly, Saifullah Mir alias Ghazi Haider, who hails from Malangpora in Pulwama, had been recruited by Naikoo in October 2014.
