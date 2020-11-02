India on Sunday reported roughly 46,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide total to 82.3 lakh cases. Meanwhile, with almost 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 1,22,659. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday sought to reiterate that India continues to report among the lowest cases per million for any country in the world. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 81,84,082 COVID-19 cases, 1,22,111 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 81,84,082 COVID-19 cases, including 1,22,111 deaths, 5,70,458 active cases, and 74,91,513 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 82,29,324 cases and 1,22,659 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 75.4 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 16,83,775 total cases, 44,024 deaths, 15,14,079 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,27,064 total cases, 11,192 deaths, 7,65,261 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,25,966 total cases, 6,706 deaths, 7,95,592 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,27,026 total cases, 11,152 deaths, 6,94,880 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,83,832 total cases, 7,051 deaths, 4,53,458 recoveries. Kerala: 4,40,130 total cases, 1,512 deaths, 3,48,835 recoveries. Delhi: 3,92,370 total cases, 6,562 deaths, 3,51,635 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi, West Bengal report massive spikes

Delhi a massive spike of 5,664 new cases. The daily positivity rate reached an all-time high of 12.7%, with 44,623 tests being performed. A whopping 3,987 more people tested positive in West Bengal. The state's tally has climbed to 3,77,651 cases, which includes 6,900 deaths and 3,33,990 recoveries. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh reported 5,369, 3,652, 2,618, and 1,989 new cases.

Key updates 1,670 new cases in Haryana; infections decline further in TN