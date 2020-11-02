Hours after a provisional provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan was announced by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ministry of External Affairs released a strong statement saying the territory is India's integral part and Islamabad has no locus standi. Rather than changing the status of the illegally occupied territory, Pakistan should vacate it, read the statement released by MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

Context Pakistan occupied the area illegally, announced polls

In 1947, Gilgit-Baltistan, a part of Jammu and Kashmir, was illegally occupied by Pakistan, and earlier this year, Pakistan's Supreme Court let the government hold polls in the area, which has semi-autonomous status. Despite an outpouring of anger from the residents, Khan declared that elections would happen on November 15. New Delhi also opposed Pakistan's plan to hold elections there.

Details Khan cited UNSC resolutions to support his illicit announcement

To note, the Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order of 2009 formed an electoral framework for the region. Elections are held under this Order and provide for limited autonomy. Despite this, Khan made the controversial announcement on Sunday, saying that his government's decision about turning the region into Pakistan's fifth province was driven by UNSC resolutions. He also called India's government "racist."

Statement J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan are integral parts of India, said MEA

Lodging a strong protest at Pakistan's move, MEA said, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the area of so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan," are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947." Pakistan can't make material changes to the Indian territory, added MEA.

Statement India called upon Pakistan to vacate the areas

MEA added, "Such attempts by Pakistan, intended to camouflage its illegal occupation, cannot hide the grave human rights violations, exploitation, and denial of freedom for over seven decades to people residing in these Pakistan occupied territories." "Instead of seeking to alter the status of these Indian territories, we call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," concluded MEA.

Looking back Earlier, Saudi misreported India's map, New Delhi fumed

A couple of days ago, Saudi Arabia, whom Pakistan sees as an ally, depicted J&K as a separate entity in its banknote. Taking strong opposition, India asked the kingdom to immediately rectify its error. "We have seen the banknote referred by you [Saudi Arabia] which gives an incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries," Srivastava had said.

Quote India asked Riyadh to take corrective measures

"We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia for this gross misrepresentation of India's external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia and asked the Saudi side to take urgent corrective steps in this regard," Srivastava added.

Bitterness Pakistan has a penchant toward making illegal territorial claims