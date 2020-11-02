Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday banned firecrackers in the state, to protect the general population and coronavirus-ill from harmful smoke.

This decision came just days before Diwali.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said the health and safety of Rajasthan residents are paramount for his government.

So far, 1,88,048 have gotten infected in Rajasthan and 1,853 have died.