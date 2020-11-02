Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 12:21 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday banned firecrackers in the state, to protect the general population and coronavirus-ill from harmful smoke.
This decision came just days before Diwali.
In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said the health and safety of Rajasthan residents are paramount for his government.
So far, 1,88,048 have gotten infected in Rajasthan and 1,853 have died.
Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting, where the guidelines for Unlock 6 were also discussed.
He said developed countries like Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain, are seeing the second wave of coronavirus and have returned to lockdowns.
To avoid such a situation here, we also have to be careful," he wrote. He also ordered to monitor vehicular pollution.
Gehlot said the poisonous smoke not only affects coronavirus infected but is also detrimental for people having heart ailments and breathing problems.
"In such a situation, people should avoid fireworks during Diwali," he added.
Saying that instructions to ban the temporary license for the sale of firecrackers have been given, he added the firecrackers mustn't be used during weddings, other functions as well.
"Along with the 'public movement against coronavirus' going on in the state, the government will make wearing masks compulsory by enacting a law today itself," Gehlot informed today.
