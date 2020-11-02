While the world awaits a vaccine to give respite from coronavirus, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), which falls under the Ministry of AYUSH, has claimed that a couple of Ayurvedic medicines can treat mild and moderate cases. A team of doctors from AIIA claimed Ayush kwatha, Sanshamanivati, Fifatrol tablets, and Laxmivilasa rasa improved the patients' condition in just a couple of days.

In a case report published in AIIA's journal, the example of a 30-year-old male health worker was cited. AIIA said he was given the Samshamana therapy, which included oral administration of the aforementioned drugs. "The patient tested negative in RAD for COVID-19 within six days of intervention and RT-PCR test was also done on day 16, which was reported negative," the study claimed.

"The mentioned treatment plan was effective in the symptomatic relief (fever, dyspnea, anorexia, fatigue, anosmia, and dysgeusia) as well as in the resolution of viral load. The present case study proved the efficacy of Ayurveda interventions in mild-to-moderate cases," said the study.

Consisting immunity strengthening herbs like guduchi, sanjeevini ghan vati, daruharidra, apamarga, chirayata, karanja, kutaki, tulsi, godanti (bhasam), mrityunjaya rasa, tribhuvana kriti rasa, and sanjivani vati, Fifatrol fights infection, flu, and cold. Separately, Ayush Kwatha is said to be a combination of tulsi, dalchini, sunthi, and krishna marich — all of whom are easily available in Indian kitchens. And Laxmivilas Rasa reportedly treats sinuses.

The team of doctors that authored the report includes Dr. Sisir Kumar Mandal, Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, Dr. Charu Sharma, Dr. Shalini Rai, and Dr. Anand More. The report said that the treatment was holistic, based on Ayurvedic principles, and didn't involve conventional medicine of any kind. Riding on the case's success, AIIA said it can be concluded that Ayurveda has the potential to handle pandemics.

"With this case study, it can be inferred that Ayurveda has vast potential to address COVID-19 and such other pandemics; a large sample-sized, multi-center randomized and controlled clinical studies are the need of the hour," added the report.

