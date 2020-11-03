Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 03:59 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Monday reported over 37,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 82.6 lakh cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 76 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19, pushing the recovery rate to 92%.
Meanwhile, with nearly 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 1,23,153.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 82,29,313 COVID-19 cases, including 1,22,607 deaths, 5,61,908 active cases, and 75,44,798 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 82,66,916 cases and 1,23,153 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 76 lakh.
Maharashtra: 16,87,784 total cases, 44,128 deaths, 15,24,304 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,29,640 total cases, 11,221 deaths, 7,73,595 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,27,882 total cases, 6,719 deaths, 7,98,625 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,29,507 total cases, 11,183 deaths, 6,98,820 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,85,609 total cases, 7,076 deaths, 4,55,498 recoveries.
Kerala: 4,44,268 total cases, 1,533 deaths, 3,55,943 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,96,371 total cases, 6,604 deaths, 3,56,459 recoveries.
Daily new infections dipped in Kerala to 4,138, while Delhi reported 4,001 fresh cases. Notably, Kerala and Delhi are among states where infections have been rising rapidly.
West Bengal also saw a massive spike of 3,957 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,81,608. 6,957 patients have died in the state while 3,38,075 patients have recovered.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka reported 4,009, 2,576, 1,916, and 1,788 new cases respectively.
Rajasthan reported a spike of 1,748 cases, pushing the state's tally past two lakh. The total number of cases reached 2,00,495, including 1,926 deaths and 1,82,680 recoveries.
2,481 more people tested positive in Tamil Nadu, the first time in over four months that daily new infections dropped below 2,500.
