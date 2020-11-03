Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 10:33 am
Written byShalini Ojha
In an alarming piece of information, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has predicted that Indian cities — Jaipur and Indore — could face increased water risks by 2050, i.e. in thirty years from now, if corrective measures are not taken immediately.
WWF's Risk Filter analysis listed 100 cities that could suffer in the upcoming years, and Jaipur and Indore featured in the data.
Dr. Sejal Worah, programme director, WWF India, said Indian cities hold the key to the future of the country's environment.
"For cities to break away from the current vicious loop of flooding and water scarcity, nature-based solutions like restoration of urban watersheds and wetlands could offer solutions. This is our chance to re-evolve and re-imagine what the future of the cities could be," she said.
