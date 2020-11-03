In Tamil Nadu, residents of a small village, Thulasendrapuram in Mannargudi Taluk of Tiruvarur district, are following the United States elections closely, as one of their granddaughters, Kamala Harris, is in the fray. Hoping that Harris wins, becoming the first Indian-origin Vice-President of the US, the residents held a pooja on Tuesday. Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, had connections to this village. Here's more.

Pooja Temple was decorated, "abhishekam" done for Harris

The pooja was organized at Dharmasastha temple, which houses the deity Ayyanar (a form of Lord Shiva). The temple was decked up since Tuesday morning, welcoming scores of people who offered prayers for Harris. An abhishekam was done as well. For days now, the village has also been inundated with flex boards, bearing Harris' pictures and best wishes for her.

Connection Despite moving out, Gopalans gave money for temple

The abhishekam was organized by Kalidas Vandaiyar, who was close to Harris' grandfather PV Gopalan. A local named Ramani said that although the Gopalans shifted base decades ago, the family donated money for the temple. "Gopalan's family pitched in to help develop the temple and conduct its consecration by donating money. Mr. Gopalan's name still finds mention in the list of donors," Ramani said.

Sentiments Want Harris to win, hope to get results soon: Local

Another local V Senthilkumaran said the decision to perform a pooja was taken a few days ago. He said the villagers know that many have already cast their votes, but still wanted to perform pooja on election day. "We all want Kamala to win the election and we hope to get the results this week," Senthilkumaran told News18. Harris' favorite Sambar-Idli was also prepared.

Paneer tikka Surprisingly, 'paneer tikka' trended in connection to US polls

The US elections have created quite the flutter, more so because of Harris' desi roots. Today, paneer tikka, a popular North Indian dish, trended on Twitter surprising many. It was later clarified that the dish took attention due to a tweet of Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. Jayapal said she was cooking the dish in honor of Harris, who recently revealed its her favorite.

Twitter Post Her tweet can be read here

Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/gqyT7BotgG — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

