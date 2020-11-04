India on Tuesday reported roughly 46,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 83 lakh cases. In the past 24 hours, over 500 people also died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1.23 lakh. According to the Union Health Ministry, the average daily new cases and deaths have halved as compared to mid-September, when the outbreak had peaked.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 82,67,623 COVID-19 cases, 1,23,097 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 82,67,623 COVID-19 cases, including 1,23,097 deaths, 5,41,405 active cases, and 76,03,121 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 83,12,945 cases and 1,23,663 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 76.5 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 16,92,693 total cases, 44,248 deaths, 15,31,277 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,32,396 total cases, 11,247 deaths, 7,80,735 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,30,731 total cases, 6,734 deaths, 8,02,325 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,31,942 total cases, 11,214 deaths, 7,01,527 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,87,335 total cases, 7,089 deaths, 4,57,708 recoveries. Kerala: 4,51,130 total cases, 1,559 deaths, 3,64,745 recoveries. Delhi: 4,03,096 total cases, 6,652 deaths, 3,60,069 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports record spike; infections rise in Kerala, Bengal

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in infections with 6,725 new cases. Apart from Delhi, Kerala was the only other state to report over 6,000 new cases. The state registered 6,862 new cases. West Bengal saw a massive spike of 3,981 fresh cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,85,589. 7,013 patients have died in the state while 3,42,133 have recovered.

Key updates Tamil Nadu and UP witness decline in cases