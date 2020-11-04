On Wednesday, Republic TV's head honcho, Arnab Goswami, was arrested by Mumbai Police in an abetment to suicide case, filed in 2018, the news channel reported. Cops barged into the journalist's house and dragged him away, his supporters said on Twitter. Images showed that he was being shoved into a police vehicle. Reportedly, Goswami has been taken to the Raigad Police Station.

Background Interior designer's death in 2018 led to case against Goswami

The case pertains to the death of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in Alibaug in May 2018. In a note, Anvay claimed Goswami didn't clear dues to him, which led to his financial problems. Subsequently, Raigad Police registered a case but in 2019, the matter was shut. In May this year, the case got attention again.

Series of events Case handed over to CID after deceased's daughter complained

Months ago, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Anvay's daughter Adnya Naik approached him, claiming that the case wasn't properly investigated. "Adnya Naik had complained to me that #AlibaugPolice had not investigated non-payment of dues from #ArnabGoswami's @republic which drove her entrepreneur father & grandmom to suicide in May 2018. I've ordered a CID re-investigation of the case, (sic)" Deshmukh had tweeted.

Twitter Post Here are some visuals

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami pulled by the hair, assaulted and arrested in a case that was closed; taken in a police van; Republic enroute Raigad Police station; Fire in your support for #ArnabGoswami and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/goBk0seyOr — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Reactions Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani supported Goswami

The manner in which Goswami was picked was criticized by many, including I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. "We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this, (sic)" tweeted Javadekar. Smriti Irani also supported Goswami, asking the free press to stand for him.

Quote "Who speaks if you are next?"

"Those in the free press who don't stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression," tweeted Irani.

Video How many voices will you stifle, asked Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been critical of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, slammed the action, saying, "I want to ask the state government, how many houses will you destroy. How many voices will you silence." She added, "What makes you angry. Because someone calls you a penguin? If you look like one, what can we do. Why being called Sonia Sena infuriates you?"

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

Looking back Earlier, TRP scam sparked tensions between Goswami, Mumbai Police