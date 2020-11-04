The minimum temperature in the National Capital - Delhi - dropped to 10 degrees Celsius, this season's lowest thus far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it will declare a cold wave in the northern city if the situation persists for another day. Experts also said the month of November this year is expected to be the coldest in the last four-five years.

Details Cold wave criteria for today have been met

The IMD declares a cold wave for plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below that, and is also 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. The criteria for today have been met, as the trend of below normal minimum temperature continues. We will declare a cold wave in Delhi if the situation persists, Kuldeep Srivastava from IMD, said.

Details Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees on Monday

Normally, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi during the first week of November is 14.8 degrees Celsius. By the end of the month, the temperature dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius. The city had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius on Monday. Furthermore, Srivastava said that the minimum temperature could be recorded in single digits in the next three to four days.

Reasons Lack of cloud cover, snowfall responsible for low temperature

Srivastava cited the absence of cloud cover as the reason behind Delhi witnessing a trend of low minimum temperatures lately. Notably, clouds partly trap the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, thus warming the ground and increasing temperature. Apart from this, there has been snowfall in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh in the last three-four days, which also affected Delhi's condition.

October This October was the coldest in 58 years