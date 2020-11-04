Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 05:10 pm
Written bySagar Malik
The minimum temperature in the National Capital - Delhi - dropped to 10 degrees Celsius, this season's lowest thus far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it will declare a cold wave in the northern city if the situation persists for another day.
Experts also said the month of November this year is expected to be the coldest in the last four-five years.
The IMD declares a cold wave for plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below that, and is also 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.
The criteria for today have been met, as the trend of below normal minimum temperature continues.
We will declare a cold wave in Delhi if the situation persists, Kuldeep Srivastava from IMD, said.
Normally, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi during the first week of November is 14.8 degrees Celsius.
By the end of the month, the temperature dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius.
The city had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.
Furthermore, Srivastava said that the minimum temperature could be recorded in single digits in the next three to four days.
Srivastava cited the absence of cloud cover as the reason behind Delhi witnessing a trend of low minimum temperatures lately.
Notably, clouds partly trap the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, thus warming the ground and increasing temperature.
Apart from this, there has been snowfall in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh in the last three-four days, which also affected Delhi's condition.
It should be noted that the month of October this year in Delhi was the coldest in 58 years, according to IMD.
The average minimum temperature this October was 17.2 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest since 1962, when the same was 16.9 degrees Celsius.
Normally, the National Capital records an average minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October.
