The Indian Air Force (IAF) has become stronger than ever, as its fleet now has eight Rafale jets. After the first batch of five jets arrived in July, the second batch of three landed in India on Wednesday.
These three jets flew from France non-stop, covering a distance of 7,000-odd km without taking a break.
The fourth-generation flying machines are tailored for IAF, which hasn't welcomed a single foreign jet in 23 years.
The jets have high-tech sensors, advanced weaponry, superior detection radar, and impressive payload-carrying abilities. These jets would allow fighter pilots to attack ground and aerial targets from stand-off ranges.
Moreover, they are also armed with SCALP air-to-ground, MICA multi-mission air-to-air, and Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles.