The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order in the habeas corpus plea by Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, challenging his arrest by the Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment of suicide case and seeking interim bail. After a six-hour-long special hearing, a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik refused to issue an immediate order on interim relief. Here's more.

Bombay HC allows Goswami to seek bail from lower court

The high court has, however, allowed Goswami to approach a lower court to apply for a bail petition, saying he can invoke a bail under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for interim relief. The court said he can seek bail from the sessions court, also ordering that the sessions court must decide within four days on the same, if approached.

