Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 07:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRamya Patelkhana
The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order in the habeas corpus plea by Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, challenging his arrest by the Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment of suicide case and seeking interim bail.
After a six-hour-long special hearing, a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik refused to issue an immediate order on interim relief.
Here's more.
The high court has, however, allowed Goswami to approach a lower court to apply for a bail petition, saying he can invoke a bail under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for interim relief.
The court said he can seek bail from the sessions court, also ordering that the sessions court must decide within four days on the same, if approached.
While hearing the plea by Goswami and the other accused in the 2018 case, Justices Shinde and Karnik informed the lawyers that if the arguments on interim relief were not completed on Saturday, the bench will not hold a sitting on Sunday.
They said that if the arguments weren't finished, they would instead post the case for further hearing on November 23 after vacations.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.