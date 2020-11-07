A street vendor serving fast food was caught on camera mixing toilet water with 'pani puris' in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. According to a report published in Zee News, the street vendor runs a popular stall called 'Mumbai ke Special Pani Puri wala' near the Rankala lake in Kolhapur. After the video went viral on social media, people reportedly destroyed the food stall.

Video Video shows pani puri vendor using water from public toilet

In an undated video, the pani puri vendor is seen filling up a bottle of water from outside a public toilet near the food cart. He then carries the bottle to the cart across the street and empties it into a metal drum, which is often used by pani puri vendors to make the spiced water served with the snack.

Details After video went viral, people destroyed pani puri cart

According to the Zee News report, the street vendor seen in the video stations the stall near Rankala lake in Kolhapur. NewsBytes could not independently verify the veracity of the video. The vendor's cart was damaged by people, who were angry after the video went viral. Reportedly, people threw the snacks served by the vendor onto the street and destroyed the cart.

Related news Serving questionable street food a common occurrence