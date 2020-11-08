India on Saturday reported over 46,000 new coronavirus infections, the fifth time daily new cases dropped under 50,000 this week. The nationwide tally has crossed 85 lakh cases.

With over 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll has crossed 1.26 lakh.

Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and West Bengal continued to report a large number of fresh infections.

