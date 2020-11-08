Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 02:52 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Saturday reported over 46,000 new coronavirus infections, the fifth time daily new cases dropped under 50,000 this week. The nationwide tally has crossed 85 lakh cases.
With over 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll has crossed 1.26 lakh.
Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and West Bengal continued to report a large number of fresh infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 84,62,080 COVID-19 cases, including 1,25,562 deaths, 5,16,632 active cases, and 78,19,886 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 85,07,209 cases and 1,26,182 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 78.6 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,14,273 total cases, 45,115 deaths, 15,69,090 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,44,147 total cases, 11,369 deaths, 7,99,439 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,40,730 total cases, 6,779 deaths, 8,12,517 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,41,488 total cases, 11,324 deaths, 7,11,198 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,95,421 total cases, 7,180 deaths, 4,65,250 recoveries.
Kerala: 4,80,669 total cases, 1,668 deaths, 3,95,624 recoveries.
Delhi: 4,30,784 total cases, 6,912 deaths, 3,83,614 recoveries.
Kerala saw a massive spike of 7,201 new cases.
A day after witnessing a record single-day spike of 7,178 new cases, 6,953 more people tested positive in Delhi.
West Bengal also reported a staggering 3,928 new cases, pushing the state's tally past four lakh. The total number of cases has reached 4,01,394, which includes 7,235 deaths and 3,59,071 recoveries.
2,011 new cases in Haryana pushed the state's tally to 1,80,424, which includes 1,897 deaths and 1,62,814 recoveries.
Manipur reported a whopping 240 new cases. The state's tally has climbed to 20,131, including 194 deaths and 16,714 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and UP reported 3,959, 2,367, 2,258, and 1,901 new cases respectively.
Tamil Nadu reported 2,341 new cases, the lowest spike since mid-June.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.