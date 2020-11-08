Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was shifted to the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning. Goswami, 47, has been arrested in connection with a two-year-old abetment to suicide case. While being shifted to the Taloja Jail, Goswami told reporters that he was assaulted, adding that there is a threat to his life. Here are more details.

Details Goswami shifted after allegedly using mobile phone in custody

Goswami was shifted to the Taloja Jail for allegedly using a mobile phone while in judicial custody at Alibaug municipal school's quarantine center. Raigad Crime Branch's investigating office Inspector Jamil Shaikh told The Times of India, "Two days after he was sent to judicial custody, late on Friday evening we learnt that Goswami was active on social media, using somebody's mobile phone."

Quote Had seized Goswami's personal mobile during arrest on Wednesday: Police

Shaikh told TOI, "We had seized his personal mobile when he was arrested from his Worli residence on Wednesday." He added, "I had written to Alibaug Jail superintendent seeking an inquiry report as to how Goswami got access to mobile use and who had provided him the mobile at the quarantine center. Thereafter, we shifted him to Taloja Jail on Sunday morning."

Quote 'My life is under threat,' claims Goswami

Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters from the police van, Goswami said, "My life is under threat. I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning." As the van drives off, Goswami repeated, "My life is under threat."

Background Why has Goswami been arrested?

Goswami and two others—Firoze Sheikh and Nitesh Sarda—were arrested by Alibaug Police on November 4 for allegedly abetting the 2018 suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik. Naik and his mother, Kumud, had died by suicide, leaving behind a note blaming Goswami, Sheikh, and Sarda, as the three had not paid dues of Rs. 83 lakh, Rs. 4 crore, and Rs. 55 lakh respectively.

Case Bombay HC to pronounce order on Goswami's bail plea tomorrow

Goswami and the two others have been remanded in judicial custody till November 18. On Saturday, a Bombay High Court bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik had reserved its order on an interim bail application filed by Goswami, without granting any immediate relief. The Bombay HC will pronounce its order on the bail plea on Monday.

