An officer of the Indian Army and three security personnel were killed during a major anti-terror operation along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday. Furthermore, three terrorists were also gunned down in the operation that took place in north Kashmir's Machil sector. Here are more details on this.

At around 1 am, a patrol party of the Border Security Force (BSF) noticed suspicious movements near the LoC and challenged the intruders, which then led to a three-hour gunbattle. One BSF constable was killed in action at that time. Later, around 10 am, more intruders were detected, leading to a fresh gunfight in which an Army officer and two soldiers were martyred.

Defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia was quoted as saying, "Contact was re-established at 1020 hours when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties, approximately 1.5 km from the Line of Control." "In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three KIA (killed in action) and two injured," he informed.

