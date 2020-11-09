Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 02:54 am
Hi,
Written by Siddhant Pandey
India on Sunday reported over 46,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 85.5 lakh cases.
Meanwhile, at least 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,26,684.
Delhi, where infections have risen sharply over the past few weeks, reported a record single-day spike of 7,745 new cases.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 85,07,754 COVID-19 cases, including 1,26,121 deaths, 5,12,665 active cases, and 78,68,968 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 85,53,917 cases and 1,26,684 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 79 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,19,858 total cases, 45,250 deaths, 15,77,322 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,46,887 total cases, 11,391 deaths, 8,01,799 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,42,967 total cases, 6,791 deaths, 8,14,773 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,43,822 total cases, 11,344 deaths, 7,13,584 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,97,563 total cases, 7,206 deaths, 4,67,108 recoveries.
Kerala: 4,86,109 total cases, 1,692 deaths, 4,02,477 recoveries.
Delhi: 4,38,529 total cases, 6,989 deaths, 3,89,683 recoveries.
Delhi reported 7,745 new cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike so far. The national capital's daily positivity rate is 15.3%, well above the 5% limit that states have been asked to maintain by the Centre.
3,920 new cases in West Bengal pushed the state's tally to 4,05,314, which includes 7,294 deaths and 3,63,454 recoveries.
Daily new cases dipped to 5,440 in Kerala.
Haryana reported 2,380 new cases, the biggest spike since mid-September. The state's tally reached 1,82,804, including 1,912 deaths and 1,64,444 recoveries.
Manipur reported a whopping 245 new cases, pushing the total to 20,376, which includes 197 deaths and 17,072 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, and Andhra Pradesh reported 5,092, 2,740, 2,247, and 2,237 new cases.
In Tamil Nadu, daily new cases dipped further to 2,334.
