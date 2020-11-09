The residents of the Delhi/NCR woke up to a thick smog on Monday as air quality dipped drastically and remained severe. At Anand Vihar station, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 484, the worst reading of this season. At Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium area, AQI stood at 449. ITO was no better as the AQI there stood at 472. Here's more.

Situation Akshardham Temple nearly invisible, smog engulfs Delhi's heart

Such was the severity of pollution on Monday that the iconic Akshardham Temple remained almost invisible even from a short distance. Right in the heart of the National Capital, where the Parliament, President's House, and other top government offices are, visibility remained dangerously low. As per News18, average AQI was registered at 459. Delhi's air quality has remained severe for quite some days now.

Twitter Post Here are the visuals from Akshardham Temple

Details AQI was better last morning, deteriorated thereafter

For the fourth consecutive day, the air quality remained "severe" on Sunday, with AQI being registered at 416. Yesterday, the pollution level was comparatively better in the morning but AQI slipped as the day progressed. It was recorded at 394 in the morning, but turned "severe" in the afternoon. The wind speed of 3 kmph ensured the pollutants don't disperse.

Farm fires Stubble burning played its part as well

Further, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), stubble burning led to an increase in pollutants on Sunday. A day earlier, 3,780 farm fires were recorded, swelling the share in Delhi's PM2.5 level to 29%. "The wind direction was northwesterly, allowing pollutants from Punjab and Haryana to accumulate in Delhi," said IMD's Kuldeep Srivastava.

Link Air pollution is worsening the coronavirus crisis: Experts

Evidently, the hazardous level of air pollution in Delhi has led to a surge in coronavirus cases. For every day since November 3, the National Capital has reported over 6,000 fresh cases. 13% of them could be linked to air pollution, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday. The Body has asked citizens, especially high-risk individuals, to not venture outside.

Quote Even healthy ones would face breathing issues: IMA

"Patients who are sensitive to respiratory diseases may find it difficult to breathe if air quality levels (AQI) is between 50 and 100. An AQI of 300 makes it difficult even those who are otherwise healthy," said IMA President Dr. Rajan Sharma

Cases Highest-ever: 7,745 new coronavirus cases recorded on Sunday