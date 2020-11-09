Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched a free high-speed Wi-Fi service for all government colleges and universities in the state. Uttarakhand is the first state in India to provide free Wi-Fi access across all government colleges and universities, Rawat highlighted. The CM also said that the move is a big step toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' initiative.

Details It will play big role in education of students: Rawat

CM Rawat launched the free Wi-Fi service from the Shaheed Durgamal college in Doiwala, the legislative Assembly constituency he represents. He said free Wi-Fi will play a big role in the education of students. The launch came a day ahead of the state's foundation day on November 9 (Monday). The state government has announced several prominent projects to mark the event.

Foundation Day Uttarakhand celebrates 21st anniversary of foundation

Monday marks the 21st anniversary of the foundation of Uttarakhand. The state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. Speaking at an event in Dehradun, Rawat highlighted the steps taken by the state government to empower women, strengthen farmers, and take development to the state's remote corners. In a separate video address, he spoke of his government's zero tolerance for corruption.

Quote 'Development definitely paced up in recent years'

Rawat said at the event, "Twenty-one years is not a very long time in the development journey of a state, but it is not a very short time either to take stock of things and decide whether or not we are moving in the right direction." He added, "Looking back, I can say development has definitely paced up in Uttarakhand in recent years."

Other events Yesterday, Rawat inaugurated Dobra Chanti bridge over Tehri lake