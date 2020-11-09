Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami will remain in jail as the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected his interim bail plea, asking him to approach a sessions court. Two other co-accused were also denied any relief in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. Goswami, a known prime time news anchor, was arrested in Mumbai last Wednesday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Case Context: Architect committed suicide, blamed Goswami in note

Goswami is one of the accused in the Anvay Naik suicide case. A Mumbai-based architect Anvay, and his mother Kumud, committed suicide in 2018, allegedly due to financial constraints sparked by non-payment of dues. Last week, Goswami was arrested after police claimed they have new-found evidence. He was taken to Taloja Jail on Sunday, after initially being put up at a Zilla Parishad school.

Sitting Bombay HC held special sitting for the case

Meanwhile, the Bombay HC held a special sitting today at 3pm for the matter since the court is shut for Diwali. A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik observed that "no case is made out for the release of the petitioner under extraordinary jurisdiction." HC said the accused can approach sessions court, which can decide on the plea within four days.

Quote HC clarified other options are still open for Goswami, others

"Rejection of interim application shall not be construed as an impediment to the petitioner seeking alternate remedies. Observations are prima facie in nature confined to the present application only," said the court. Reportedly, Goswami has approached Alibaug Sessions Court seeking bail.

Political link Goswami claimed the arrest was "political," Maharashtra government denied charges

Goswami, who is being represented by senior lawyers Harish Salve and Abad Ponda, has argued that the case is politically driven. His representatives also claimed that the legal requirement for reopening the case was not met, hence, his arrest is "illegal." However, denying the charges of vengeance, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government said the bereaved family deserves a fair investigation.

Shifting locations He was shifted to Taloja Jail for using mobile phone

Notably, Goswami was shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai after he broke prison rules. Investigating officer Jamil Shaikh claimed Goswami used someone's mobile phone and checked social media in judicial custody. While he was being shifted, Goswami spoke to reporters, some from his channel, alleging that he isn't safe. He claimed he was assaulted and that there is a threat to his life.

Quote Please tell the courts to help me: Goswami

"At 6 o'clock, they woke me up and said they will not let me speak to the lawyers. Please tell the people of the country, my life is under threat. My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me," he said.

Request Before hearing, Fadnavis urged HC to notice Goswami's "ordeal"