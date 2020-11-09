The Alibaug Sessions Court on Monday allowed the police to question Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for three hours every day at the Taloja Central Jail where he is currently locked up. The development comes after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Alibaug heard a revision application filed by the police. Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Revision application Police had filed revision application challenging magistrate court order

The Alibaug Police had filed a revision application in the court challenging a November 4 order of the magistrate's court denying them Goswami's custody. According to Bar&Bench, the police argued, "Since the Magistrate remanded Goswami to judicial custody after arrest, the investigation pertaining to the offenses and alleged against him, and the collection of evidence thereof, could not be carried out in depth."

Context Request for Goswami's police custody was earlier denied

After Goswami was arrested on November 4, he was produced before the CJM at Alibaug the same day. The police had sought two-week custody of Goswami, however, this request was rejected by the CJM. Instead, Goswami was remanded to two-week judicial custody till November 18. The two other accused in the case—Firoze Sheikh and Nitesh Sarda—have also been remanded to judicial custody.

Suicide Why has Goswami been arrested?

Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, Kumud, died by suicide in May 2018, leaving a note blaming Goswami, Sheikh, and Sarda, as they had not paid dues of Rs. 83 lakh, Rs. 4 crore, and Rs. 55 lakh respectively. The Alibaug Police submitted an "A" summary report, i.e., the investigation did not provide sufficient evidence, and closed the case in April 2019.

Recent developments Bombay HC rejected Goswami's bail plea

The Alibaug Police reopened the case in October 2020, claiming fresh evidence had come to light. The three accused were arrested on November 4. Goswami had moved a bail plea in the Bombay High Court, claiming his arrest was illegal as an "A" summary report had been filed and the case was reopened without a magistrate's permission. The plea was rejected earlier on Monday.

Recent developments Sessions Court to hear bail plea tomorrow