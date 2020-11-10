India on Monday reported roughly 37k new cases, pushing the nationwide tally to 85.9 lakh cases. Monday marked only the third time in nearly four months that single-day infections dropped below 40,000. The death toll crossed the 1.27 lakh mark with nearly 400 deaths in the past 24 hours. However, Maharashtra is yet to report the number of new deaths and recoveries on Monday.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 85,53,657 COVID-19 cases, 1,26,611 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 85,53,657 COVID-19 cases, including 1,26,611 deaths, 5,09,673 active cases, and 79,17,373 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state/union territory statistics, India has reported 85,91,046 cases and 1,27,054 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 79.5 lakh. Maharashtra has not reported Monday's deaths and recoveries due to a technical glitch.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 17,23,135 total cases, 45,250 deaths*, 15,77,322 recoveries*. Karnataka: 8,48,850 total cases, 11,410 deaths, 8,04,485 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,44,359 total cases, 6,802 deaths, 8,16,322 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,46,079 total cases, 11,362 deaths, 7,15,892 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh:4,99,199 total cases, 7,231 deaths, 4,69,003 recoveries. Kerala: 4,89,702 total cases, 1,714 deaths, 4,08,460 recoveries. Delhi: 4,43,552 total cases, 7,060 deaths, 3,96,697 recoveries. * As on November 8, 2020

Key updates Delhi reports 5k new cases, positivity rate remains high

Delhi reported a massive spike of 5,023 new cases, reporting a high 12.8% daily positivity rate with 39,115 tests. 3,907 new cases in West Bengal pushed the tally to 4,09,221. 7,350 patients have died in the state while 3,67,850 have died. Daily infections dipped to 3,593 in Kerala. Cases also declined in Tamil Nadu and UP that reported 2,257 and 1,647 new cases respectively.

Key updates 3,277 new cases in Maharashtra; infections decline in Karnataka, Andhra